Sheriff's deputies investigating rise in residential break-ins in eastern Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a rise in residential break-ins in eastern Guilford County, according to Det. R.D. Seals with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

More break-ins happened this week on Plowfield Road, Huffine Mill Road, Hooper Road, Knox Road and Causey Lake Road.

The offenders are continuing to target jewelry and electronics, Seals said. They are hitting houses where there are no cars at home during the day and where no other houses are nearby.

In many of the break-ins, authorities suspect the offenders are going to the front door and ringing the doorbell or knocking. When no one comes to the door, they will then go to the back of the home and break in. If someone does answer, they will claim to be lost, looking for a friend or say they thought the house was for sale.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be alert and do the following:

If you see anything suspicious people or vehicles in your neighborhood, call 911 immediately and BE A GOOD WITNESS. Take note of the individual(s) features, their clothing, their vehicle, damage to the vehicle and get a tag number/direction of travel if at all possible. If you can safely do so, break out your cell phone and start filming or photographing them. We have had cases come in which witnesses have not called us for a variety of reasons. We need nosy neighbors to help us out.

Please photograph all of your jewelry and write down serial numbers on all of your valuables. We need serial numbers to distinguish your television or computer from the many others out there just like it and increase the chances of getting it back to you should it be stolen.

Get to know your neighbors. Know what cars belong at their houses and when they typically are and aren’t at home.

If you’ve had someone come to your door in recent weeks that seems suspicious in the past few weeks or have video footage of them, please contact rseals@guilfordcountync.gov

Authorities said they do have suspects and leads that they are working and hope to have someone in custody soon. They are not at a point in their investigation where they can release suspect or vehicle descriptions.