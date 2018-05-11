Security camera appears to capture ‘angel’ hovering over truck

EAST JORDAN, Mich. — A Michigan man believes his security camera captured a miracle.

“I said ‘That’s an angel!’ And I was just blown away,” Glen Thorman told WPBN.

Thorman’s security camera is only activated by a motion sensor. On Wednesday, his security system emailed him a picture that shows what he says looks like an angel hovering over his truck and then moving out of the frame.

Thorman said one of the first things he did was show his pastor, Deneille Moes, the picture.

“I went like ‘Whoa! That’s an angel!’ And I texted him back, ‘That’s an angel.’ There wasn’t any doubt in my mind that we were looking at something supernatural,” Moes told WPBN.

The images were taken to Glass Lakes Photography in Petoskey, Michigan, to be examined. Studio owner Joe Clark said it’s possible an insect set off the sensor, noting that what the image shows is moth-shaped.

But, Clark added, there is room for interpretation.