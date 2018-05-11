× Police find 71 pounds of meth in gas tank

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Texas police officer made a routine traffic stop that ended up being anything but routine.

The Round Rock police officer pulled a car over Saturday on Interstate 35 for following another vehicle too closely.

He became suspicious when two people in the car gave him conflicting stories about where they were going and what they were doing.

A K-9 unit was called and the dog quickly alerted officers that drugs were present. After a few minutes, officers discovered a secret compartment inside a modified gas tank.

The compartment contained 71 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $2 million dollars.

The Austin-American Statesman reports that 36-year-old Leon Fields was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. He was given a $70,000 secured bond.

The passenger has not been charged.

