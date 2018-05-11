North Carolina Zoo’s gorilla exhibit continues to grow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. - - The North Carolina Zoo added a new gorilla this year.

Dembe was born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Denver. When he was 3, his father died.

Dembe needed a new father-figure so the Species Survival Plan asked zookeepers at the NC Zoo to take the 5-year-old gorilla and add him to the troop.

He joins two other 5-year-olds, a 7-year-old, two adult females, and a silverback.

Zookeepers say the addition of Dembe took longer and was more challenging than expected.