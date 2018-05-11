× North Carolina man who beat wife to death could spend less than 1 year in prison

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina man who pleaded guilty to beating his wife to death may spend less than a year behind bars, according to WSOC.

Alton Morton killed his wife, Heidi Morton, in July.

Alton admitted to hitting Heidi in the head two times during a drunken fight, which prosecutors said is not murder.

Morton could spend 11 months in prison.

“Heidi’s worth more than 11 to 14 months,” said Heidi’s sister Holly Owens.

Morton’s attorney said under the circumstances, that was the most prosecutors could ask for.

Owens is now raising Morton’s 2-year-old daughter, Lily.

“I want to know that Lily is protected,” Owens said. “I want to know that she has the life that Heidi wanted her to have. She needs to have a chance.”

At least six of Charlotte’s 19 homicides this year have been a result of domestic violence.