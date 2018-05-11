× Interstate 40 Business eastbound in Forsyth County reopens after crime investigation

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Interstate 40 Business eastbound in Forsyth County, near State Road 2601 (Macy Grove Road), has reopened after a criminal investigation.

The road was closed for several hours after Kernersville police found a woman on the side of the highway with cuts on her throat.

The case is currently being investigated as an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to Kernersville police.

Police said the victim and suspect knew each other. Investigators are still trying to establish where the assault took place.

The victim is out of surgery, she has serious injuries but is stable, according to police. No one in custody.

The road was closed near Exit 17.