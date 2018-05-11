× Interstate 40 Business eastbound closed in Forsyth County due to crime investigation

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Interstate 40 Business eastbound, near State Road 2601 (Macy Grove Road) is shut down in Forsyth County near Kernersville, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

Kernersville police are investigating some kind of crime, which is why the road is shut down. FOX8 has a crew on scene and is gathering more information.

The road is closed near Exit 17.

Motorists are advised to take Exit 15 (NC 66). Follow NC 66 for 2 miles to access I-40 East.

Business 40 EB at Is shut down at Macy Grove Rd for an “incident”. Tune into @myfox8 at noon for the largest. pic.twitter.com/C9PcMA9nA8 — JJ murphy (@JJMurphyWGHP) May 11, 2018