Greensboro student focuses on academics, aspires to own a restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Jacob McPhaul is a senior at the Middle College at North Carolina A&T State University. He is 17-year-old and will graduate with a 3.7 GPA.

McPhaul says he has always been focused on his academics, but a situation last fall furthered his commitment to excellence.

McPhaul says he was walking home late one night when a man pulled up in a car.

“Then all of a sudden he pulls out the gun, puts it to my head,” McPhaul said. “He was like, ‘give me your phone now. I’m not playing. I’ll kill you, right here.”

“That’s bad. That scars people for life and that’s not a good feeling at all," he said.

Since then, he has continued to focus on his academics.

After high school, McPhaul plans to attend Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte. The school has awarded him with $52,000 in scholarships.

McPhaul plans to become a chef and own a restaurant.