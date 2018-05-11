× FOX8 anchor Kerry Charles moving to Atlanta

FOX8 morning anchor Kerry Charles is leaving the station to work at a TV station in Atlanta.

Kerry has been working at FOX8 for the past seven years.

He was recently inducted into Morehouse College’s MLK College of Ministers and Laity.

His last day will be May 16.

“I am going to miss this place,” Kerry said. “I came here hoping to do three years, then be done! But, this area truly became home. The people took me in. The station trusted me. More than anything, I grew as a person and a leader. I will carry so many positive experiences with me.”

“What will I miss most about FOX8? The people. We have such a diverse group — backgrounds, levels of education, family dynamics. While we differ in so many ways, we come together for the common good — sharing informative stories that matter. I think this station is representative of the world, but more particularly the country.”

“I’ve covered some of the biggest stories in U.S. history in the last seven years. I can’t believe it. I come from a place where the dreams of little boys who look like me are often deferred. At nine, I knew I wanted to be a television news anchor. I never envisioned where this job would take me.”