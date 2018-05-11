× America’s oldest living World War II veteran turns 112

AUSTIN, Texas — The oldest living World War II veteran turns 112 on Friday!

Richard Overton was born May 11, 1906, in Bastrop County, Texas, according to My Statesman. He served in the Pacific Theater from 1942 to 1945 as part of the all-black 1887th Engineer Aviation Battalion.

Overton will celebrate his big day with a community celebration at his home, where he has lived in for the past 72 years.

“I love to have a birthday,” Overton told the newspaper. “That’s another day. I hope I live another five years.”

Most days, you can find Overton sitting on his front porch, smoking his beloved cigars.

But what has kept Overton going these 111 years? “Cigars and God,” his GoFundMe page