Alive After Five music concert kicks off Lexington summer concerts

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- The Lexington Chamber of Commerce expects a huge turnout for their Alive After Five music concert.

"Between 500 and 1,000 people here tonight," said Lexington Chamber of Commerce CEO Kent Beck said.

This event kicks off their summer concerts.

"It's the second Friday of the month May through September," Beck said.

He plans to make sure everything goes according to plan.

That includes making sure people don't wander off where they're not supposed to.

The concert had to be relocated from the amphitheater on East Third Avenue to across the street to an empty parking lot. It's just a block away from where the Dixie Furniture Plant.

Thousand of bricks remain scattered alongside the building.

Becks says hazardous material could still be around the site and even on the debris. This is why the chamber hired four security guards for the event.

"It's a good idea for us to have that because people are curious," membership manager Laura Gobble said.

Security will serve as the last barrier for people to cross.

"Our private security will be along this road to make sure no one crosses the road," Beck said.

Beck says they're just doing their past to keep people out of restricted and possibly dangerous area.

"Until it's cleaned up properly, which the city is working on," said Beck.

City Manager Alan Carson says demolition of the plant could start sometime in the fall.