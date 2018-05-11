× Alamance-Burlington School System to close on May 16 over teacher absences

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System will be closed for students on May 16 because of requested employee absences.

Thousands of teachers are expected to protest at the General Assembly in Raleigh on May 16 when lawmakers reconvene for the legislative short session.

During the planned rally, teachers from around the state plan to lobby the legislature for what they say are desperately needed new state dollars for underfunded school systems.

Alamance-Burlington schools released the following statement Friday:

“Alamance-Burlington Schools will be closed for students on Wednesday, May 16. It will be an optional teacher workday. Although May 16 was scheduled as an early release day with students scheduled to dismiss around noon with professional development in the afternoon for teachers, operating schools safely and efficiently with the staff and substitutes available is a concern.”

Students will not make up the missed day, the school system said.

Other school systems in the Triad, including Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, will also be closed on May 16.