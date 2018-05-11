8-year-old girl hit by car, killed while taking food to homeless man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 8-year-old Michigan girl was killed after being hit by a car while crossing the street to feed a homeless man, MLive.com reports.

Nevaeh Alston was crossing a street in Grand Rapids around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday with her mother when she was hit. She was reportedly carrying fresh fruit for a homeless man.

Responding officers found the 8-year-old unconscious in the roadway. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

The driver is a local resident and neither alcohol nor speed appeared to be a factor, the newspaper reported.

“She is loved dearly by so many and had such a giving, loving heart,” a GoFundMe account said of Nevaeh. “She loved helping others, and always had a big smile on her face.”