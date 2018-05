× 1 injured in High Point crash involving school bus

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One person was injured in a crash involving a school bus in High Point Friday morning.

The bus was traveling on Greensboro Road when it was hit from behind. A person in the car suffered a minor injury as a result.

The bus is from Guilford Child Development and children are being moved from the vehicle.

Right now, there have been no road closures reported because of the crash.