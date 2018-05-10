Video shows North Carolina man in prom attire being choked by officer at Waffle House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARSAW, N.C. -- A controversial video shows a man in his prom attire being choked by a police officer outside of a Waffle House in North Carolina.

The incident happened at a restaurant in Warsaw on Saturday.

Anthony Wall, 21, had just taken his 16-year-old sister to prom and went to the restaurant to eat when he told WTVD that he got into an argument with several wait staff members.

When police were called to remove Wall, he was choked, slammed and taken into custody.

"I was pretty much trying to scream for air and trying to breathe because he was holding my throat and that's when I got aggressive with him because you are choking me," said Wall.

Wall was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct for the argument inside the Waffle House.

The 21-year-old takes responsibility for his actions but says the cop's actions were out of line.

Warsaw Police Chief Eric Southerland said the department is investigating the video:

"We are currently investigating the whole incident, interviewing witnesses and gathering additional video. We have also reached out to the District Attorney's Office to make him aware of the investigation. Once the investigation is complete and the District Attorney has had a chance to review the case we will provide the public with an update on the findings."

The video has more than 500,000 views, 25,000 shares, and 2,600 reactions.