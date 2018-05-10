Video shows large group riding ATVs on Winston-Salem road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Video shows a group riding all-terrain vehicles on a Winston-Salem street in late April.

On April 29, Winston-Salem police received reports of 75 to 100 people riding ATVs throughout the city.

Officers said in a press release that the people involved had arranged to meet in the Easton area to ride their ATVs throughout the city. The riders live in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Two people were arrested and a third man, Richard Allen Davis, 35, was charged on Wednesday.

Davis is charged or cited with inciting a riot, aggressive driving, resist, delay or obstructing a law enforcement officer, careless and reckless driving, and having no registration, no inspection, no insurance, no head lamps, no tail lights and no signal lights.

Officers are also looking for 32-year-old Markell Lakeith Mason. Mason has six outstanding warrants for arrest for larceny of a motor vehicle and auto break-in and larceny.

North Carolina state law prohibits operating ATVs on public streets.