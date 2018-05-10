Sweet photo shows grateful beagle saved from euthanasia on his ‘freedom ride’

FINDLAY, Ohio — A heartwarming photo showing a beagle on his “freedom ride” after being rescued from euthanasia is going viral.

The picture, which was posted on Facebook by Schenley Kirk, shows her newly-acquired pup Gregory resting on her husband’s shoulder.

“The BEST Freedom Ride Picture EVER!” her post read. “‘Gregory’ is one thankful and appreciative Beagle! He KNOWS he is SAFE!”

According to TODAY, Gregory is two and was found as a stray. He was taken to an animal shelter in Columbus, Ohio, on April 25, and was placed on a euthanasia list after the shelter discovered he had heartworm.

After seeing a photo of Gregory on the Franklin County Dog Shelter’s page, Schenley said she decided to save him.

On May 1, Joe drove two hours to pick the pup up — just two days before he was set to be euthanized. He said it felt like they’d “known each other for years.”

Gregory is doing well and has started a heartworm treatment. Schenley says there has already been an adoption offer.

“That is why we do what we do. That is what makes it all worthwhile, knowing that we are able to save the lives of these dogs in need,” Schenley said. “And their appreciation and the love they give back is amazing. There’s nothing better.”