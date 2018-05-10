‘She was daddy’s girl’: Heartbreaking photo shows dog standing at owner’s casket

A heartbreaking photo shows a dog standing at the casket of his owner of 13 years, according to Yahoo!7.

Sadie was adopted when she was just 13 weeks old. So when one of her owners died from an unexpected heart attack, she went into mourning.

Julie Beaulieu said Sadie stopped eating for 10 days after her husband’s death. Worried, she decided the dog should attend his funeral.

“She hadn’t eaten since he passed,” he said. “So I thought by letting her see inside the coffin and seeing him there, maybe it was going to give her some closure, as it did for me.”

An employee of the funeral company snapped a photo of the moment and posted it on Facebook.

In the post, Elements Cremation, Pre-Planning and Burial said the funeral indeed helped Sadie.

“After 10 days of not eating and 10lbs of weight loss, the moment Sadie walked in her home again after the service she ate her first meal. Amazing!” the post said, in part.

Beaulieu said Sadie also seemed to be more “relaxed” after attending the funeral.