Police searching for woman suspected of abducting 3-year-old in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for a woman who they say abducted a 3-year-old child in Burlington late Wednesday night, according to a press release.

At about 10 p.m., police were called to a home in the 400 block of South Anthony Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers learned that the disturbance happened two hours before the call and was started by Brittany Ann Massey, who had left the home with the child.

Massey is not related to the child, the release says.

While searching for the 3-year-old, the child’s father contacted Burlington police and said that he and Massey had arranged a time for him to get the child.

Police have since seen the toddler and confirmed it was safe. They are still searching for Massey and have charged her with felony child abduction.

Anyone with information about Massey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.