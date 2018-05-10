Person ticketed $100 in Virginia Beach for smoking with child in car

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A person in Virginia Beach was ticketed a $100 for allegedly smoking while a child was in the car with them.

WTKR reported Virginia Beach police issued a “Smoking In Vehicle With A Minor Present” citation on Monday morning.

The violation is a secondary offense, meaning you must have been pulled over for a motor vehicle violation or other criminal statute in order to be cited, according to the Code of Virginia.

The law went into effect in 2013. It reads:

46.2-810.1. Smoking in vehicle with a minor present; civil penalty.

For the purposes of this section, “smoke” means to carry or hold any lighted pipe, cigar, or cigarette of any kind or any other lighted smoking equipment or to light or inhale or exhale smoke from a pipe, cigar, or cigarette of any kind or any other lighted smoking equipment. It is unlawful for a person to smoke in a motor vehicle, whether in motion or at rest, when a minor under the age of eight is present in the motor vehicle. A violation of this section is punishable by a civil penalty of $100 to be paid into the state treasury and credited to the Literary Fund. No demerit points shall be assigned under Article 19 (§ 46.2-489et seq.) of Chapter 3 and no court costs shall be assessed for a violation of this section. A violation of this section may be charged on the uniform traffic summons form. No citation for a violation of this section shall be issued unless the officer issuing such citation has cause to stop or arrest the driver of such motor vehicle for the violation of some other provision of this Code or local ordinance relating to the operation, ownership, or maintenance of a motor vehicle or any criminal statute.

2016, c. 515.