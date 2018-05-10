× Man shot while standing outside in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a 22-year-old Asheboro man was shot Thursday morning while standing outside, according to a press release.

At about 12:55 a.m., police went to the 800 block of Franks Street near Cross Street in reference to gunshots in the area. Arriving officers found a group of people at the location along with blood on the curb and shell casings in the roadway.

While at the scene, officers learned that Tyler D’Angelo Cheek had gone to the emergency room at Randolph Health with a gunshot wound. It was determined that Cheek was shot while standing outside near the rear of 803 Franks St.

Cheek was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Asheboro Police Department at (336) 626-1300 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.