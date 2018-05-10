Man rescued after falling 40 feet at Pilot Mountain identified, released from hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- The 21-year-old who was rescued after falling 40 feet at Pilot Mountain Wednesday has been identified and released from the hospital, according to Pilot Mountain park rangers.

The man has been identified as Dylan Pappas, of Florida.

The fall happened around 3:15 p.m. when Pappas was rock climbing on a route known as Chicken Bone.

Pappas and his climbing mates were climbing with protection, had set up their ropes and were going up. They believe a piece of the equipment either came loose or wasn't properly clipped in.

Pappas was wearing a helmet which protected him from serious injury. He has been released from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Rangers say they have about five serious rock climbing-related accidents a year. They average about 8,000 rock climbers a year.

They average about 10 accidents requiring carry outs for hikers a year. They average about 400,000 hikers each year.

The park had about 800,000 total visitors last year. They have not had a climbing-related fatality in five years.

Pilot Mountain officials say he is a college student but they're unsure whether he was going to school locally or if he came to the mountain specifically to climb.