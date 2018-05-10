× Man drives to Charlotte police department, admits to killing girlfriend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after a man drove to the police department early Thursday morning and told officers he killed his girlfriend, WSOC reports.

At about 1:40 a.m., the man drove himself to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Steele Creek Division office and told an officer that he had just killed his girlfriend in an apartment on Point South Drive.

When officers got to the apartment, they found a woman who had been fatally shot inside. They also found an uninjured infant.

UPDATE: Around 1:40AM, a man drove to the Steele Creek Police Div., & told officers he had just killed his GF, per @CMPD. Police say officers found a woman who had been shot & killed inside an apt. unit off Point South Dr. A baby boy was inside, but was NOT hurt. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/WKGfn6BuFh — Gina Esposito (@GinaWSOC9) May 10, 2018

That baby boy has been placed in the temporary custody of the Department of Social Services.

“At a minimum, a child has lost their mother tonight, so that’s just heartbreaking,” said CMPD Maj. Mike Smathers.

The names of both the victim and the suspect have not been released.