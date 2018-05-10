× Here are the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools lunch sites for May 16

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed for students on May 16 because of requested employee absences, the school system announced Wednesday.

The school system said 1,639 employees have asked for the day off on May 16.

Thousands of teachers are expected to protest at the General Assembly in Raleigh on May 16 when lawmakers reconvene for the legislative short session.

During the planned rally, teachers from around the state plan to lobby the legislature for what they say are desperately needed new state dollars for underfunded school systems.

May 16 will become an optional workday for all WSFCS school personnel. Central offices will remain open and will operate on a regular schedule.