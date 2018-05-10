Guilford County Schools announce lunch locations, details about school closure May 16
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will be closed for students on May 16 because of requested employee absences, the school system announced Monday.
On Thursday, the system released a more detailed plan of events.
GCS will open all ACES sites to students currently in that program. Parents will need to pay an $8 fee, just like they usually do on workdays.
Twenty-eight schools will also offer free lunch to student on that day. The locations are listed below.
Also happening on May 16, AP exams will be administered to high school students at 16 locations. Those details are also listed below. Transportation will be provided upon request for students going to those tests.
Feeding sites
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., free of charge at these locations:
- Alderman Elementary, 4211 Chateau Dr., Greensboro
- Allen Jay Preparatory Academy, 1201 E. Fairfield Road, High Point
- Allen Middle, 1108 Glendale Dr., Greensboro
- Andrews High, 2800 McGuinn Dr., High Point
- Archer Elementary, 2610 Four Seasons Blvd., Greensboro
- Dudley High, 1200 Lincoln St., Greensboro
- Fairview Elementary, 608 Fairview St., High Point
- Foust Elementary, 2610 Floyd St., Greensboro
- Gibsonville Elementary, 401 E. Joyner St., Gibsonville
- Hairston Middle, 3911 Naco Road, Greensboro
- High Point Central High, 801 Ferndale Blvd., High Point
- Hunter Elementary, 1305 Merritt Dr., Greensboro
- Jackson Middle, 2200 Ontario St., Greensboro
- Johnson Street Global, 1601 Johnson St., High Point
- Jones Elementary, 502 South St., Greensboro
- Kirkman Park Elementary,1101 N. Centennial St., High Point
- Montlieu Elementary, 1105 Montlieu Ave., High Point
- Morehead Elementary, 4630 Tower Road, Greensboro
- Newcomers School, 411 Friendway Road, Greensboro
- Northeast High, 6700 McLeansville Road, McLeansvill.
- Oak Hill Elementary, 320 Wrightenberry St., High Point
- Peck Elementary, 1601 W. Florida St., Greensboro
- Rankin Elementary, 1501 Spry St., Greensboro
- Southern Middle, 5747 Drake Road, Greensboro
- Swann Middle, 811 Cypress St., Greensboro
- Washington Elementary, 1110 E. Washington St., Greensboro
- Welborn Middle, 1710 McGuinn Dr., Greensbor.
- Wiley Elementary, 600 W. Terrell St., Greensboro
AP Exams
Some district high schools will administer the AP English Language and Composition exam, as originally planned.
Exams will be administered at these schools on the regular administration date, 8 a.m., May 16:
- The Academy at Smith
- Andrews High
- Dudley High
- Early College at Guilford
- Eastern High
- High Point Central High
- Kearns Academy
- Northeast High
- Northwest High
- Page High
- Ragsdale High
- Southeast High
- Southern High
- STEM Early College
- Western High
- Weaver Academy
Grimsley High, Northern High, Penn-Griffin School of the Arts, Smith High, Southwest High and Greensboro College Middle College will administer the exam on the make-up date, May 23 at 8 a.m. Their decision to do so follows staffing concerns and previous communication with parents and students to change the testing date to May 23. Transportation will also be offered to these student upon request.