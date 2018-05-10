× Guilford County Schools announce lunch locations, details about school closure May 16

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will be closed for students on May 16 because of requested employee absences, the school system announced Monday.

On Thursday, the system released a more detailed plan of events.

GCS will open all ACES sites to students currently in that program. Parents will need to pay an $8 fee, just like they usually do on workdays.

Twenty-eight schools will also offer free lunch to student on that day. The locations are listed below.

Also happening on May 16, AP exams will be administered to high school students at 16 locations. Those details are also listed below. Transportation will be provided upon request for students going to those tests.

Feeding sites

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., free of charge at these locations:

Alderman Elementary, 4211 Chateau Dr., Greensboro

Allen Jay Preparatory Academy, 1201 E. Fairfield Road, High Point

Allen Middle, 1108 Glendale Dr., Greensboro

Andrews High, 2800 McGuinn Dr., High Point

Archer Elementary, 2610 Four Seasons Blvd., Greensboro

Dudley High, 1200 Lincoln St., Greensboro

Fairview Elementary, 608 Fairview St., High Point

Foust Elementary, 2610 Floyd St., Greensboro

Gibsonville Elementary, 401 E. Joyner St., Gibsonville

Hairston Middle, 3911 Naco Road, Greensboro

High Point Central High, 801 Ferndale Blvd., High Point

Hunter Elementary, 1305 Merritt Dr., Greensboro

Jackson Middle, 2200 Ontario St., Greensboro

Johnson Street Global, 1601 Johnson St., High Point

Jones Elementary, 502 South St., Greensboro

Kirkman Park Elementary,1101 N. Centennial St., High Point

Montlieu Elementary, 1105 Montlieu Ave., High Point

Morehead Elementary, 4630 Tower Road, Greensboro

Newcomers School, 411 Friendway Road, Greensboro

Northeast High, 6700 McLeansville Road, McLeansvill.

Oak Hill Elementary, 320 Wrightenberry St., High Point

Peck Elementary, 1601 W. Florida St., Greensboro

Rankin Elementary, 1501 Spry St., Greensboro

Southern Middle, 5747 Drake Road, Greensboro

Swann Middle, 811 Cypress St., Greensboro

Washington Elementary, 1110 E. Washington St., Greensboro

Welborn Middle, 1710 McGuinn Dr., Greensbor.

Wiley Elementary, 600 W. Terrell St., Greensboro

AP Exams

Some district high schools will administer the AP English Language and Composition exam, as originally planned.

Exams will be administered at these schools on the regular administration date, 8 a.m., May 16:

The Academy at Smith

Andrews High

Dudley High

Early College at Guilford

Eastern High

High Point Central High

Kearns Academy

Northeast High

Northwest High

Page High

Ragsdale High

Southeast High

Southern High

STEM Early College

Western High

Weaver Academy

Grimsley High, Northern High, Penn-Griffin School of the Arts, Smith High, Southwest High and Greensboro College Middle College will administer the exam on the make-up date, May 23 at 8 a.m. Their decision to do so follows staffing concerns and previous communication with parents and students to change the testing date to May 23. Transportation will also be offered to these student upon request.