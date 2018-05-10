× Triad couple accused of starving 9 alpacas and a goat to death

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – A Piedmont couple was indicted Monday on charges that they starved to death nine alpacas and one goat on a farm in Walnut Cove, according to Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill.

Joey Gray Moser, 38, of Walnut Cove, and Kimberly Dawn Moser, 46, of Burlington, were both indicted on 10 felony counts of killing an animal by starvation and one misdemeanor count of disposing of a dead domesticated animal.

The couple was charged after animal control was called to a home at 5330 Lake Woussicket Road in Walnut Cove on Feb. 21 on a report of dead livestock.

Lt. David Morris of Forsyth County Animal Control said he could see eight dead animals that looked like goats and alpacas on the property.

A dead goat was also found on another part of the property, according to a search warrant.