Fish with human-looking teeth is caught off the coast of South Carolina

Something fishy is going on in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources posted an image of a fish with human-looking teeth to its Facebook page on Wednesday.

The department posted the following message, asking its followers if they could identify the mystery fish:

You’ll need a saltwater fishing license to catch me! I like to hang out near rocks, jetties, reefs, and even bridges. I’m also known as the convict fish because of my black and white stripes. The coolest thing about me? I have human-like incisors and molars to help crush my food. I like shrimp and oysters just like you do!

The correct answer is Sheepshead fish, which is found in coastal waters along the western Atlantic