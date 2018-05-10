× Dream job? Justin Timberlake hiring social media coordinator for ‘Man of the Woods’ tour

You may have an awesome day job, but does it compare to working for superstar Justin Timberlake?

The answer is likely no, but thanks to a contest on Linkedin, one lucky social media guru will soon find out how it feels.

According to the contest page, Timberlake is looking to hire a social media coordinator for his “Man of the Woods” tour.

The musician, who released in February his fifth studio album, “Man of the Woods,” is working with Linkedin and Live Nation to make the hire.

The one-day position would allow the winner “the chance to experience a day in the life of a Live Nation employee.”

Any LinkedIn member age 18 and up with a publicly visible profile can apply. The winner will travel to the May 27 show in Dallas and work as the social media coordinator.

Live out a day on @LiveNation's social media team at @JTimberlake's "The Man of the Woods" tour! One lucky LinkedIn member will win. Enter today: https://t.co/AMfSIJrUSx. Void where prohibited. Open to residents of the U.S., 18 or older. Ends May 13, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. PT. pic.twitter.com/I5A8ktMvgG — LinkedIn (@LinkedIn) May 9, 2018

Here’s how to apply:

“Make and post a video on LinkedIn telling us why you should win and use the hashtag #LinkedInTopCompaniesContest in your post copy before 11:59 pm PT on Sunday, May 13. Make sure we see your entry by double checking your settings to ensure your updates are visible to everyone on LinkedIn.”

Learn more about the position here.