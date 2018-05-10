Church group to renovate worn out warehouse in Graham

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAHAM, N.C. – A worn out and tattered warehouse in Graham is getting an ultimate transformation.

The bare bone structure and industrial look of the old building on West Harden Street is perfect for Trailhead Church Joshua Gresham.

"It was kind of a no brainer," said Graham. "Once we walked in, we immediately fell in love."

It's the new place of worship for the church. Gresham says they were growing out of their old building and sold it, using the money they got as a down payment to buy the warehouse.

The pastor says renovations are desperately needed. He says the ground floor will be used as an event and meeting center for the community.

The first floor is where the 500-seat sanctuary will be and the second floor is where portions of the ceiling will be removed to create a balcony.

It'll also have a catwalk, conference room and children's area.

Gresham's wife Ana says the idea or a church warehouse was a little scary at first. It's her faith that's giving her some reassurance.

"When the Lord gives you a picture like that you're like, ‘Ok Lord, you've got it," Ana said. "You can take care of this whole building."

Executive Pastor David DeBlecourt saw more than just a brick building.

"To me it was like God prepared a space for us and we said, ‘Ok, we're going to do it,’” DeBlecourt said.

Gresham says the plan to use the same contractor who restored the Oneida Mill and Mebane lofts.

The renovation cost are expected to be between $1.2 and $1.5 million. However, recently receiving an anonymous check of $250,000 is what helps in their mission of faith.

"We want that to be a statement to the community that this is a beacon of hope for everyone," Gresham said.

Renovations are expected to begin in the next four to five months.

Right now, the construction phase should take up to a year, but there is no timetable to when the new church doors will officially open.