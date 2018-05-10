× Charlotte Hornets reach deal to hire James Borrego as new head coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — James Borrego will be the next head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Borrego has been an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs since 2015.

Wojnarowski reports that Borrego will sign a four-year agreement with the Hornets.

Head coach Steve Clifford was fired on April 13 after five seasons with the Hornets.

The Hornets finished the 2017-18 season with a 36-46 record and have not reached the playoffs since 2016.