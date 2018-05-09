Woman reflects on pit bull attack in Thomasville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A woman is getting rabies treatments after she was attacked by a dog in her front yard last week.

“The dog latched on to me,” said Teresa Hagerman, from her home on Eddinger Drive. “I yelled, 'God, let me go, you bit me, let me go,' as he went for my throat and I threw up my arm up and he then went for my chest.”

Hagerman says the dog appeared to be a black pit bull. “I’ve never been afraid here until then.”

She says it was her neighbor, who happened to come home early from work that day, who saved her life.

“I just ran over there and got that dog off of her,” said Tim Cayton, who said he doesn’t consider himself a hero. “I just held the dog until she was safe inside and then let go of the dog. I didn't know whose it was or the risk I was taking so I let that dog go and it ran off into the field.”

Animal Control is still searching for the dog.

“If that man over there hadn't been here, I'd be dead,” Hagerman said. “I wouldn't be here to celebrate Mother's Day."