Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to close on May 16 over teacher absences

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed for students on May 16 because of requested employee absences, the school system announced Wednesday.

The school system said 1,639 employees have asked for the day off on May 16.

Thousands of teachers are expected to protest at the General Assembly in Raleigh on May 16 when lawmakers reconvene for the legislative short session.

During the planned rally, teachers from around the state plan to lobby the legislature for what they say are desperately needed new state dollars for underfunded school systems.

May 16 will become an optional workday for all WSFCS school personnel. Central offices will remain open and will operate on a regular schedule.

As a result of the announcement:

Advanced Placement (AP) testing - will happen at high schools as planned. Students that don’t have transportation to take these exams should contact school guidance offices.

International Baccalaureate (IB) testing - will occur on May 16 as planned.

Middle and High School Athletics - will happened as originally scheduled.

Feeding Sites – WS/FCS will offer select feeding sites yet to be announced.

Graduation Dates and Times - will not be impacted by this decision.

Hourly Employees – Should report to work as scheduled or take leave.

Dr. Emory is recommending to the WSFCS Board of Education that since the district will still meet the state minimum requirement of 1,025 instructional hours, that a make-up day is not added to the end of the school year. If approved at the May 22, 2018, meeting, the last day for students would remain June 11.

Guilford County Schools on Monday announced plans to close May 16 due to teacher absences.