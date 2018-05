× UNCG patrol car involved in crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A University of North Carolina-Greensboro patrol car was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

The wreck appears to be a head-on collision. Two people are injured and taken to the hospital including a UNCG police officer.

The northbound lanes of Aycock Street are closed. One southbound lane is open.

BREAKING: UNCG patrol car appears to be involved in a head on collision on a car Street near market Street. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/JHLfhs1faN — Aleksandra Bush (@AleksBushNews) May 9, 2018

Northbound lanes on Aycock street are closed due to accident involving UNCG patrol car. 1 Southbound lane is open. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/4GBrkROqHH — Aleksandra Bush (@AleksBushNews) May 9, 2018

UNCG Police Chief confirms 2 people taken to hospital, including UNCG police officer.@myfox8 pic.twitter.com/k3tkJnMlKY — Aleksandra Bush (@AleksBushNews) May 9, 2018