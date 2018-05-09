Trooper uses homemade jerky to rescue pup from highway

WORCESTER, Mass. — Does it get much better?

Thanks to a Massachusetts state trooper’s homemade treat, he was able to save a puppy found running along a highway Wednesday morning.

Trooper Nick D’Angelo responded to Interstate 190 in Worcester after several drivers reported a dog running loose in the middle of the roadway.

The dog, named Dozer, was lured to safety by Trooper D’Angelo with homemade deer jerky.

Dozier “seemed very grateful for the morning snack,” police wrote in a Facebook post. The pup’s owner has been located and he was returned home.

“Always great making new friends, two and four-legged (even if it took a jerky bribe)!” police concluded.