Students participate in GOFAR 5K race in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- GOFAR stands for Go For a Run and that's what more than 2,000 kids and adults did this past Saturday in High Point.

Elementary and middle school students have gone through tough training over the past 10 weeks leading up to the big race.

This program, which has been going strong for 15 years, is designed to teach kids about healthy eating habits, character-building traits, leading an active lifestyle, and setting goals like this 5K race.

