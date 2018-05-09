× Rescue attempt underway at Pilot Mountain after person falls 40 feet

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A rescue attempt is underway at Pilot Mountain after a person fell 40 feet Wednesday afternoon, according to John Shelton, with Surry County Emergency Management.

The fall was reported at 3:15 p.m.

Shelton said the victim, a male, fell approximately 40 feet from an overlook on the Jomeokee Trail.

The victim is conscious and alert, Shelton said.

Rescue crews are being led to the scene by park rangers but as of 3:40 p.m. they have not reached the victim.