Next Guilford County DA talks new role and plans for position after historic win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Tuesday night's primary win still hadn't fully hit Avery Crump nearly a day later.

However, Crump, who will become Guilford County's next district attorney, says she's ready for the job.

“I’m still tired and exhausted because I have been running on fumes for the past few days,” she said.

Crump says it’s something she doesn't take lightly, being that she will be the first African-American and the first woman in this position.

“There's going to be a lot of eyes watching me. Some may say I’m going to be under a lot of pressure, but I feel that I am the right person. This is the right time to make the changes that are needed in Guilford County,” she said.

She spent 11 years as assistant district attorney and nine years as district court judge in Guilford County before deciding to run for DA.

“I want to make sure that people are not sitting in jail any longer than they are supposed to. I want to look at our bond guidelines,” Crump said.

One of her goals while in office is to help young people who have been in trouble with the law.

“When I get in office I want to have something in place right away so for that gap from when I take office to Dec. 1, 2019, we can have something in place to make sure that those young people, that their records are clean by doing some type of diversion program that's free,” she said.

Crump says she hopes to improve communication with victims involved in criminal cases. It’s something she says has been a problem.

“As a judge I saw a lot. A lot of cases where victims were not notified. Cases were reduced or dismissed and victims weren't notified,” Crump said.

“I understand the importance of making sure that people feel that one, they know who their district attorney is. Two, they know where their district attorney stands and three, that their district attorney is approachable,” she said.

Crump will run unopposed during the November general election. She will take over as district attorney in December.

She says in the meantime she wants to visit other district attorney's offices in the Piedmont Triad, along with courts in Guilford County.