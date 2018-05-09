× New ‘inclusive’ policy for cheerleading team angers girls who made the squad

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — A group of high school cheerleaders in New Jersey are not happy with a new policy for the team, News 12 New Jersey reports.

After tryouts at Hanover Park High School were held April 13, some students were cut from the team.

When a parent complained about their child not being allowed on the team, the athletic director changed the policy to where anyone who wants to be on the cheerleading team can join.

That change did not sit well with some of the students who made the cut.

Ten members of the cheerleader team came to a school board meeting to ask the board to reverse the policy so that members are forced to earn their spot through tryouts.

“I came up here to state that I did not put in 18 months of work to lead up to this moment, just to be told it didn’t matter anymore,” sophomore Jada Alcontara said at the meeting.

The school board gave News 12 New Jersey this statement:

“In order to facilitate a more inclusive program, the alignment between the various cheerleading squads would be modified to allow all interested students to be able to participate. This decision was made in the best interest of all students and was made to be as inclusive as possible.”

The school board president said they will discuss the matter again and make a decision at a later date.