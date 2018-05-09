Lexington homeowners upset over mailbox placement demands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A mail delivery nightmare has a few homeowners on Becks Church Road like Kristen Gallagher upset.

The United States Postal Service carrier is passing by her house.

Gallagher and her husband moved into their house in early November. She says the mailbox was already at the top of their circular driveway.

"It's been there seven years according to the neighbors and previous owners," she said.

Gallagher says the mail was being delivered to her mailbox near her home until it stopped on Feb. 27. That's when she got a warning to move her mailbox across the street.

She feels the move is not necessary since it's not a requirement, only a request according to the Post Operations Manual.

Also, Gallagher says the previous owners had a hardship delivery, a process where someone applies to have access to their mail in an easier way.

However, the USPS corporate office says that's no longer the case. A spokesperson tells us hardship delivery is not transferable.

The postal service says moving the mailbox to the curbside increases the carriers' safety to make fewer left turns across the road.

Meanwhile, Gallagher feels her own safety is going unnoticed.

"Look how fast their going," Gallagher said, of cars on the street.

Both she and her husband have health issues. She fears having to cross the busy road to get to the mailbox puts them in great danger.

"We're getting nowhere and I feel like they just don't care," Gallagher said.

The USPS spokesperson suggested Gallagher apply for her own hardship approval.