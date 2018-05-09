Greensboro woman spots coyote, warns neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A supervisor with Guilford County Animal Control says you may see more coyotes in your neighborhood soon.

Right now, the department has no official reports of sighting this year, but by the end of the summer it expects to be flooded with calls -- at least one every other day.

Animal Control Supervisor Officer Patterson said coyotes are more active in the summer.

Linda Bliton said she spotted one in the Carriage Hills neighborhood on Tuesday morning. Bliton was walking her dog when she saw the animal near the corner of Sage Drive and Heathrow Drive.

“Went around the corner from my house, looked up and I thought it was someone's dog trotting down the street and then I realized it was a coyote,” Bliton said. “It stopped and looked at us and then turned around and ran the other way up into a neighbors yard.”

Bliton posted her experience on the app NextDoor.

“I know a lot of people have small dogs that they let out and cats, that was my first thought is coyotes are prone to take those animals,” Bliton said.

Julie and Pete Schroeder also live in the Carriage Hills Community. They have not see a coyote, but saw a fox in their backyard a few days ago.

“I’m not concerned about it at all,” Julie Schroder said. “They’re just trying to feed their babies.”

Patterson says seeing wildlife in the city is becoming more common because of development in a lot of wooded areas -- the animals need to go somewhere.

He recommends people keep small animals inside, not leave food out and if you do see a coyote, stay away.