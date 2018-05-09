Former students show up for beloved retiring orchestra teacher’s final concert in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Kamine Haghighi didn’t want her students to hear the news from anyone else, but her.

After 27 years, Haghighi is retiring as the director of orchestras at Mendenhall Middle School and Page High School.

“It's been amazing. It's been an amazing journey,” she said.

However, her last year of teaching wouldn’t come to an end without a final orchestra concert.

Once the announcement was made on social media, former Page students made sure to save the date.

“This is the first time in 19 years, I’ve stepped foot on this campus,” former student Joshua Apple said.

Like many former students, Apple had Haghighi as a teacher from sixth grade to 12th grade.

“I know she’s impacted a lot of lives. Taught a lot of music, which is something I feel like is missing a lot right now,” Apple said.

“And she did it with so much love, that's why I'm back,” former student Rotha Ksa said.

“I haven't seen her in a couple years and I just wanted to enjoy her last concert and see everything that she's done over the years and just enjoy it one last time,” former student Connor Scholsser said.

“It makes me feel so loved and respected that they want to come back to support me,” Haghighi said.

Friends, family and former students congratulated Haghighi ahead of the concert.

During the performance, she asked Page orchestra alumni to stand.

Haghighi will retire at the end of the school year.

She plans to enjoy retirement by spending time with family and relaunching her private studio.