× Father of 2 nearly dies from sepsis infection caused by biting his fingernails

SOUTHPORT, U.K. — A father of two from England nearly died after he became infected with sepsis from biting his nails, The Sun reports.

Luke Hanoman began to experience flu-like symptoms after biting the skin on the side of one of his nails.

The 28-year-old tried to sleep the symptoms off but found himself feeling worse.

“I thought I could just sleep it off. I went to bed on Friday night and work up at 2 p.m. the next day,” he said.

Hanoman’s mother eventually called a medical helpline and told the operator about his symptoms, which prompted her to rush him to a nearby hospital.

In all, he spent four days in the hospital being treated with antibiotics and was told he was “lucky to be alive.”

“I was on a 24-hour observation with two drips in my arms constantly,” he said. “They told me I was lucky to make it so long. I was close to septic shock.”

There are around 123,000 cases of sepsis in England each year and approximately 37,000 people died from it.