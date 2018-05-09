Developers moving forward with downtown Westin Greensboro hotel

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Plans for a full-service, high-end Westin hotel in downtown Greensboro are moving forward after developers and the City of Greensboro reached an agreement with business owners about property and access concerns, according to a press release.

The Westin Greensboro hotel is set to be finished before March 2020 when Greensboro hosts the ACC Men’s Basketball tournament, ACC Women’s Basketball tournament and first- and -second rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

The hotel is being privately financed by Elm Street Hotel and will be built on top of a six-story, 850-space public parking structure. The 180-room hotel will include restaurants, 22,000 square feet of event space and a rooftop bar.

“We look forward to the development of the Westin Greensboro hotel in conjunction with the construction of a public parking deck to meet the growing demands of businesses, restaurants and visitors to downtown Greensboro, said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan.