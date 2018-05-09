Award funds DCCC student services programs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- When it comes to student success, Davidson County Community College is taking the holistic approach.

DCCC wants to make sure students' needs are met inside and outside of class. Susan Huneycutt is the Transition Center director. Huneycutt explains the Transition Center offers classes that help students prepare for challenging college courses.

"What we want to provide here is an engaging atmosphere that is positive, where students can come in and build the foundation they need to be successful in a college program," Huneycutt said.

As a result, the college's dropout rate has been slashed. The other key to keeping students in school is reducing the pressure students face outside of college.

"For our students, life gets in the way," Huneycutt said. "They need to know that they matter and we care and they are being missed in school."

DCCC's Single Stop program points ​students in the right direction if they need help finding social programs like food or daycare assistance. The Transition Center and Single Stop are winning programs at Davidson County Community College.

Now, the initiatives are OneMain Financial winners. The financial services company presented DCCC with a $25,000 check. The money will go toward the Transition Center's classes that are offered to students for free or at a reduced cost. Vadanand Roopnarine attends DCCC and is thrilled that the college won the money.

"With this money, the center will be able to provide as much resources as possible to help them continue their education," Roopnarine said.

Clesha Washington is also a student at DCCC. She believes the student services programs gave her the confidence she needed to succeed. ​

"So, I don't know what I would have done without these services," Washington said. "I know that I didn't want to go to a big university. That's why I started at a community college."

The State of North Carolina has also noticed the high success rate of Davidson County Community College students. By 2020 all community colleges will have a Transition Center and Single Stop program.