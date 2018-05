Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A school bus carrying five children was involved in a crash in Davidson County Tuesday morning, according to Thomasville City Schools Interim Superintendent Cate Gentry.

The crash happened at Foster Street and Carmalt Street in Thomasville. Gentry says the bus was hit from behind.

Davidson County 911 says there are no reports of injuries.

Right now, there have been no road closures reported because of the crash.