Richie Simmons wins GOP primary for Davidson County sheriff, will run unopposed in November

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Richie Simmons will be the next sheriff of Davidson County.

Simmons received 52.55 percent of the vote in the Republican primary election Tuesday night and will run unopposed in the General Election in November.

Simmons has experience with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Airy police and more than two decades with State Highway Patrol.

Incumbent Sheriff David Grice received 22.77 percent of the vote, Gerald Hege received 16.35 percent of the vote and Greg Wood received 8.34 percent of the vote.

Because no one from any other political party is running for sheriff in Davidson County, Simmons will run unopposed in November.