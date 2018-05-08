× President Trump approves North Carolina Disaster Declaration

President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared that a major disaster exists in the State of North Carolina and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by a tornado and severe storms on April 15, according to a press release from the White House.

Trump’s action makes federal funding available to those affected in Guilford and Rockingham counties.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Affected residents and business owners can begin applying for assistance by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.