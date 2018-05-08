Mom posts warning after ‘Deodorant Challenge’ leaves teen with second-degree burns

YATE, England — A woman in England is warning other parents after her daughter was left with second-degree burns after participating in “The Deodorant Challenge.”

In a Facebook post on Friday, Jamie Prescott shared photos of her daughter’s injuries and warned parents about the new craze, which involves spraying deodorant onto a person’s skin for as long as possible.

“These are the damaging results of something known as ‘The Deodorant Challenge’ which is currently doing the rounds in Yate and literally involves spraying deodorant on to someone else for as long as possible,” she wrote. “It’s that simple and results in severe secondary burns.”

Prescott said in an interview with Somerset Live that the incident happened on April 18 when her daughter went to a local park with some friends from her old school.

“Apparently, when they asked her to put out her arm she did it but she had no idea of the consequences and hadn’t even heard of The Deodorant Challenge before that point,” Prescott said.

Jamie now wants to warn others about the dangers of the challenge.

“Even if we can prevent just one more child from going through this, it will be worth it,” she said.

The post has more than 3,500 shares and 680 likes.