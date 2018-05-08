× Mom, 2 kids killed in fiery crash after car hits alligator in South Carolina roadway

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A mother and her young children were killed Monday morning after crashing into an alligator on a South Carolina road, according to WIS-TV.

The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. in the northbound lane of Interstate 95 near mile marker 86.

Authorities say the Kia Soul ran off the left side of the road, hit a tree and caught fire. Amber Stanley, 24, along with her 4-year-old son Jack and her 2-year-old daughter Autumn all died of thermal injuries from the fire.

The family was from Callahan, Florida.