× Man nicknamed ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ accused of huffing glue, kicking cops

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man nicknamed “Captain Jack Sparrow” was arrested on May 2 after police say he huffed glue and kicked several Tennessee officers, WVLT reports.

At about 4:30 p.m., several people flagged down an officer in downtown Knoxville to report the man’s “odd behavior.”

Knoxville police say Brian Zielinski refused to stop when approached and was “talking incoherently and appeared to be under the influence of some type of inhalant.”

During a search, they found two bottles of super glue and small light bulbs with straws attached. He told investigators that the items were for huffing glue.

After he was handcuffed, Zielinski tried to run away and then asked police officers to kill him as he repeatedly smashed his head against the sidewalk.

He also reportedly kicked officers as they were putting leg shackles on him.

Zielinski was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, evading arrest, inhale and possess intoxicants for unlawful purposes, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, and resist, stop, arrest, search.

Zielinski was also arrested in 2017 on charges of burglary and resisting arrest. When he was taken into custody he was wearing a black pirate hat, black vest, brown jacket and red gloves.